DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases Shares of 1,301 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,935,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

BABA opened at $229.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.84. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

