DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys New Stake in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the third quarter worth $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 92.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 309,170 shares during the last quarter. 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $415.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $68.79 million for the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a negative return on equity of 189.63% and a negative net margin of 41.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation.

