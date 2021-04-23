Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stake Lifted by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 25.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $1,742,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $201,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $100.57 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $103.88. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.90.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $2,724,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,454 shares of company stock worth $13,175,193 over the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.