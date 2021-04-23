Doctors Coin Trading Up 56.7% Over Last 7 Days (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 56.7% higher against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $164.47 million and $4.95 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Doctors Coin

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

