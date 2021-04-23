DnB Asset Management AS Makes New Investment in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $343.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.28.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.