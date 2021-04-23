DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $178,846,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,320,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,043 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 912,062 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,502,783. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

