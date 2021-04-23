DnB Asset Management AS Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,188 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BKR opened at $19.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

