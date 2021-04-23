DnB Asset Management AS Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,621,000 after buying an additional 532,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $201.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.25 and a 200-day moving average of $150.65. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $99.76 and a one year high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.50.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

