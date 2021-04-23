DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 100.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,456 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 665.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,908 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 142,508 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.76.

WYNN opened at $124.38 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.95. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

