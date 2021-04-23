DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Announces Earnings Results

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BOOM traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.28 million, a P/E ratio of -132.74, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get DMC Global alerts:

In other DMC Global news, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $458,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.