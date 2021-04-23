Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
DSEY stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.
Diversey Company Profile
