Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

DSEY stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

Get Diversey alerts:

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.