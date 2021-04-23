Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DSEY. Barclays assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get Diversey alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $15.27 on Monday. Diversey has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $15.49.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.