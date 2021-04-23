Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth $53,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

DISCK opened at $32.67 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

