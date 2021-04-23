Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 99.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,152,361 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $1,132,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,926. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day moving average of $86.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

