Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.89.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $331,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,190 shares in the company, valued at $36,975,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,830.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,846 shares of company stock valued at $19,305,739 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Diodes by 4.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Diodes by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Diodes by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

