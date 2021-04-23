Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,575 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811,492 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of FutureFuel worth $35,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in FutureFuel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in FutureFuel by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 29,515 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FF stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $555.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.90. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 64.90%. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

