Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.04 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Enbridge worth $36,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $37.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

