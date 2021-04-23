Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $35.41 Million Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.25% of RE/MAX worth $35,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RE/MAX by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,458,000 after purchasing an additional 285,920 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 118,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 94,190 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in RE/MAX by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 77,430 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RE/MAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,204 shares of company stock valued at $128,507. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $36.01 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $668.92 million, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The firm had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.