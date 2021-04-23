Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $33.40 Million Stock Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.57% of Mercantile Bank worth $33,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64. Mercantile Bank Co. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $507.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.