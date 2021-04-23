Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 468,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,947 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $34,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 147.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 28,967 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,959,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at $411,656.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on H. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

NYSE:H opened at $82.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

