Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,182,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 312,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.76% of Caleres worth $34,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Caleres by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Caleres by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Caleres by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Caleres by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAL opened at $22.89 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $512,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,119.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,500 shares of company stock worth $2,201,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

