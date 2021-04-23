DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for DigitalOcean in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DigitalOcean’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCN. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of DOCN opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

