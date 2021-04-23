Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

NYSE DEO opened at $181.00 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $183.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.37 and a 200-day moving average of $158.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

