DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Research analysts at Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.00.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM opened at $410.38 on Wednesday. DexCom has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,581 shares of company stock worth $16,926,020. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 13.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 793 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.