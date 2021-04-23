Devro (LON:DVO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $170.72

Devro plc (LON:DVO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.72 ($2.23) and traded as high as GBX 200.94 ($2.63). Devro shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.61), with a volume of 314,442 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Devro alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £333.90 million and a P/E ratio of 14.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 192.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 170.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. Devro’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Steve Good acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($48,079.44). Also, insider Rohan Cummings acquired 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £2,464.80 ($3,220.28). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 34,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,290.

About Devro (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.