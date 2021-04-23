Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DTE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.60 ($28.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €20.60 ($24.24).

FRA:DTE traded up €0.12 ($0.14) on Thursday, reaching €16.15 ($19.00). 6,288,953 shares of the stock traded hands. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.12.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

