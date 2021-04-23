Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.72. 37,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,945. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 60.12%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

