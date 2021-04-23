Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

DLAKY stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 60.12% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.