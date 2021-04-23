Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €150.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Börse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €153.00 ($180.00).

Shares of ETR:DB1 traded up €0.65 ($0.76) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €146.65 ($172.53). The stock had a trading volume of 643,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €141.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €138.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a fifty-two week high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

