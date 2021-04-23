Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Target Price to $195.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.41.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $195.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.81. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

