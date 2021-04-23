Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €46.60 Price Target for Total (EPA:FP)

Total (EPA:FP) received a €46.60 ($54.82) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.30% from the company’s previous close.

FP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.27 ($52.09).

Shares of FP opened at €36.90 ($43.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.49. Total has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

