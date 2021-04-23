Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $195.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $180.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s current price.

CCI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $184.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 115.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $185.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.76.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 79.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at $26,167,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 704,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.