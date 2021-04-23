Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $268.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $268.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.71.

ROK opened at $265.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $167.17 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.74 and a 200-day moving average of $251.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $1,342,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after acquiring an additional 215,175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,477,000 after buying an additional 82,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,315,000 after purchasing an additional 74,043 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 945,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $230,672,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

