Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $825.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $690.00 to $825.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

ISRG opened at $859.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $492.00 and a 52-week high of $893.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $747.45 and its 200-day moving average is $756.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total transaction of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

