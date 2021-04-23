Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $402.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $402.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $327.95.

DE opened at $368.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

