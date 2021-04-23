Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denbury in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $49.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $51.71.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

