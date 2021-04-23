Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.40. 220,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,004,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 494 shares of company stock worth $25,049 and sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.