Deltec Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises 2.0% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $13,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.56. 6,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,640. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average of $80.42. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,518,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $1,354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,969 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

