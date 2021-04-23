Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,324,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PH traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $318.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,811. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $130.68 and a 52-week high of $323.80. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Vertical Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.79.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

