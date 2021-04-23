Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 200.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 111.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Copa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after buying an additional 20,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth $960,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period.

Shares of Copa stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.92. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Copa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

