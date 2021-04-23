Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMX stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.11. 9,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $81.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 81.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

