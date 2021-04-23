Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.53.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $3,188,399.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,140,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $7,549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $36,570,753.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,754 shares of company stock worth $45,328,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.