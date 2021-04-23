Dego Finance Trading 34.2% Lower Over Last Week (DEGO)

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for $9.72 or 0.00019010 BTC on major exchanges. Dego Finance has a market capitalization of $83.65 million and $22.48 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dego Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00067869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00093083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.63 or 0.00674121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00052831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,225.56 or 0.08265618 BTC.

About Dego Finance

Dego Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dego Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dego Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dego Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.