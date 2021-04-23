DeFi Yield Protocol Trading 21.9% Lower This Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.09 million and $1.61 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00004110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00062815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.17 or 0.00284885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004014 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00027021 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.06 or 0.00971488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.75 or 0.00674563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,886.25 or 0.99857915 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,816,333 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

