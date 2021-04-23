Deeper Network (DPR) Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $41.44 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00275412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,151.84 or 0.99792634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.51 or 0.00636519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.68 or 0.01022628 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

