DECOIN Trading 18% Lower This Week (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $621,454.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DECOIN has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,478,936 coins and its circulating supply is 54,662,130 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

