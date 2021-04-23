Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.28) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Sunday, April 18th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.28) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.25). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186 over the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

