Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Trading 29.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $11.55 million and approximately $773,454.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00066313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00092314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.01 or 0.00673529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.34 or 0.08270877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051271 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

DVP is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.