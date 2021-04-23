Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $701.00

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market capitalization of $95,403.99 and $701.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00063140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00270088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003919 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00025377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,812.05 or 1.00295396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.12 or 0.00640518 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $510.73 or 0.01020336 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Decentralized Asset Trading Platform

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp . The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market

Buying and Selling Decentralized Asset Trading Platform

