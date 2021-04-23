DaVita (DVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect DaVita to post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. DaVita has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 7.75-8.75 EPS.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DaVita to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $112.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.39 and its 200 day moving average is $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

